Bailey joins Fen Tigers as Armstrong departs

Following today’s National League AGM and the announcement that the points limit for 2018 remains at 39 points, the Mildenhall Fen Tigers have acted quickly to move a step closer to completing their line-up.

The West Row-based side will have a new number one to start the season with the signing of Josh Bailey from Eastbourne, where he was their number one last season.

MOVING ON: Club legend Jon Armstrong is leaving the Fen Tigers

His arrival means there will be no return for the popular Jon Armstrong, as well as Connor Mountain and Danny Halsey.

Team manager Kevin Jolly said: “It is never easy to let any rider leave the club when you have signed them previously and this has proved particularly difficult with Jon, Danny and Connor.

“All three have given wonderful service to the club over the years and have been great people to have around the pits as have Jake, John and Andy (their respective mechanics).

“Josh is another big signing for Mildenhall, and like Danny Ayres is an out and out number one in the National League.

“I am sure they will work well together and also challenge each other at the top of the team.

“This top end strength had been missing on away tracks last season and we want to be a threat where ever we ride next season and with these two leading from the front I am sure we will achieve that objective.”

The Fen Tigers are hoping to confirm their seventh and final rider for the 2018 season over the weekend.