Aylmer picks up award as club-mates head to Ely

Chris Aylmer signed off 2017 on a winning note when it was announced he had won his age group in the Running and Fitness Grand Prix on New Year’s Eve.

The Newmarket Joggers member had taken part in a variety of runs over the course of the year, with his accumulated results enough to clinch top spot.

Meanwhile, a host of Joggers took to the streets of Ely for the city’s annual New Year’s Eve 10K competition.

Mark Hayward was the club’s top performer as his time of 36 minutes and 17 seconds saw him finish 13th from a field of 576 runners.

Paul Dockerill (40.10) was not too far behind his team-mate, while the likes of Jamie Rule, Clive Purbrook, Brian Munns, Jim Withers, Lisa Redman and Andrew Taylor also represented the club.

Elsewhere, the Joggers’ Andrew Taylor finished his 27th 10K of 2017. Taylor stopped the clock in a personal best of time 45.26 during his waterside run at Grafham Water.