Annual golfing success is celebrated

The ladies of Links Golf Club, Newmarket, celebrated the winners of 2017 at their annual presentation evening late last month.

A total of 35 trophies were presented, starting with the Ladies’ Club Champion salver to Sarah Greenall and ending with the most coveted Golfer of the Year trophy, which was won by Carol Wigham. The Ladies’ section had an extremely successful 2017, not only in club events, but also in inter-club county competitions.

They won the Jean Wilkinson League for the first time ever, retained the Mary Cole Rose Bowl and were runner-ups in the Grace Norman foursomes knockout.

Other county achievements over the course of the year included captain Marcella Tuttle and Sarah Greenall retaining their Scratch Foursomes matchplay title.

Pauline Bond also won the Long Handicap Cup and Sue Harrison won the High Handicap Shield to top off a great year.