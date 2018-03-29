All-Weather Championships set to be a busy affair for Palmer

Newmarket trainer Hugo Palmer is planning to be well represented on All-Weather Championships Finals Day tomorrow with four horses potentially on show.

Sprinters Gifted Master and Gulliver will fly the flag for Kremlin Cottage Stables in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships over six furlongs at Lingfield Park (3.05pm).

Five-year-old Gifted Master, who is the son of Kodiac, guaranteed his place in the line-up with victory in the Listed Betway Golden Rose Stakes over the course and distance in November and he has not featured since that outing.

Gulliver, meanwhile, reeled off a hat-trick of wins on the All-Weather in October and November and since then has acquitted himself creditably up in class.

Most recently the four-year-old finished in third spot at the Group 3 Dukhan Sprint in Doha, Qatar, on February 24.

“Gifted Master and Gulliver are on course for the sprint,” said Palmer

“It was always the plan to go straight to Finals Day (with Gifted Master).

“He has never had a problem first time up and I wanted to save him for a turf campaign during the summer.

“Michael Hills rode him in his work yesterday morning and said he feels absolutely up to his best.

“Gifted Master is a front runner, whereas Gulliver likes to be held up.

“Gulliver has really enjoyed running around a bend on the All-Weather this winter.

“One thing for sure is that we will be going a crawl in this race and that might just suit Gulliver.”

Elsewhere, Palmer’s Never Back Down is set to feature in the 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships (3.40pm), having won on his All-Weather debut at Wolverhampton in December last year.

“It all worked out well for Never Back Down at Wolverhampton. They went very hard and he finished over the top of them,” he added.

“I hope they go a good gallop as that will suit him, though he will have to improve a few pounds.”

Palmer was also not too hopeful that the Khalid Abdullah-owned Star Archer would get in to the Betway Easter Classic (4.40pm), but had put in an entry just in case.

“I will be making an entry or two for Star Archer, although I would be quite surprised if he got in with a rating of 96,” said Palmer.

“If he got in the Easter Classic, he would run.”