Mills goes unsold at IPL auction

Tymal Mills will miss the 2018 Indian Premier League after going unsold in the two-day tournament auction this weekend.

The former Mildenhall Cricket Club player made worldwide headlines 12 months ago when Royal Challengers Bangalore forked out £1.4m for his services.

That made him the competition’s second most expensive pick of 2017, but this time around there were no takers for the 25-year-old.

Ex Mildenhall College Academy pupil Mills was one of 16 English-qualified players who missed out — a list that included Test captain Joe Root one-day international skipper Eoin Morgan.

Mills is currently out in Australia where he is part of the Hobart Hurricanes side that has reached the semi-finals of the Big Bash League.

The Hurricanes will take on Perth Scorchers for a place in the final on Thursday.