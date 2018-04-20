Lakenheath bolster ranks with signing of two players

Lakenheath are hoping that a double signing from Worlington will help them to avoid a relegation fight this season, writes Liam Apicella.

The Suffolk side have had to battle to preserve their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two status in each of the two most recent campaigns.

However, the arrival of Carl Manels and Chris Baugh from Division One Worlington has given Lakenheath a boost ahead of Saturday’s season-opener at home against Haverhill (12.30pm).

All-rounder Adam Horrex said: “We need a huge improvement on the previous two seasons.

“It is good we have managed to avoid relegation in the last two seasons but we should not be putting ourselves in that position.

“Chris Baugh will enjoy batting on a good true wicket while Carl Manels has proved before he takes wickets at this level.

“We will continue with our values as a club and continue not to pay players while some local village clubs have chosen to take that route.”

Horrex also confirmed that veteran Tim Milner’s availability this season may be limited because of a hand injury.

• Mildenhall II, who finished third-from-bottom in Division Two last season, open up at newly-promoted Little Bardfield Village on Saturday (12.30pm).

Meanwhile, they play their first home encounter of the 2018 term a week later when Ipswich & East Suffolk will be the visitors to Wamil Way.

• In Division Five, Worlington II begin life in the higher-league Division Five with a trip to Nowton (12.30pm).