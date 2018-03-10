Wet weather leads to postponements

Last weekend it was the snow that did the damage, while this time around it is the rain that has wreaked havoc with the Bostik League and Thurlow Nunn League fixture programmes.

In the Bostik League North Division, Bury Town’s home encounter against Heybridge Swifts and Mildenhall Town’s trip to Brentwood Town have both been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

It is a similar story in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, with Ely City versus Ipswich Wanderers, Haverhill Rovers versus Stowmarket Town and Histon versus Walsham-le-Willows all off.

Meanwhile, in the First Division, away matches for Debenham LC and Needham Market Reserves at Whitton United and Wisbech St Mary respectively have also fallen by the wayside.