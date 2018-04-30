VIDEO: Gym United boss says fitness told but vows they will be back

Matt Morton is confident his Gym United side have not missed out on their chance to lift the FA Sunday Cup, following yesterday's heart-breaking extra-time defeat at Sheffield United to Hardwick Social.

The Bury & District Sunday League side made history by becoming the first Suffolk side to reach the final of the national competition, but ultimately just fell short of writing their names on the trophy with their north east opponents scoring twice in extra-time for a 2-0 victory.

HEADS UP: Matt Morton wins a header during the semi-final as Jack Brame watches on Picture: Garry Griffiths (ThreeFiveThree Photography)

Player-manager and chairman of Bury St Edmunds-based side Gym, Thetford Town defender Morton, admitted their fitness was not good enough on the day but it was something they would learn from in order to ensure they return to the final to get another crack at lifting the prestigious trophy.

Morton also went on to thank the local football community for all their support through their historic cup run.

* For more reaction, player ratings and to find our who receives the champagne as the Bury Free Press' man of the match, see Friday's paper.