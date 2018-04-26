Two in a row for Jockeys

Newmarket Town made light work of two of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s struggling sides over recent days.

Strikers Leon Antoine and Shaun Avis netted the goals in Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Wivenhoe Town, with the latter helping himself to a brace on Tuesday as Ipswich Wanderers were thrashed 6-2 on the road.

Rhys Thorpe bagged a hat-trick at Humber Doucy Lane, while player-manager Michael Shinn also got his name on the scoresheet.

Next up for the Jockeys (7th) is the visit of promoted Coggeshall Town on Saturday (3pm) — Newmarket’s final home game of the season.

The club is marking the occasion with a Community Day and reduced entry fee — £5 adults, £3 concessions and Under-18s free.

That is followed on Tuesday by a trip to 10th-placed Stanway Rovers (7.45pm).

• In the Bostik League North Division, Soham Town Rangers are 12th after picking up three points from the last six on offer.

On Saturday Robbie Mason’s side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to play-off chasing Bowers & Pitsea.

Both of the away side’s goals — scored by Fahad Nyanja — came in the final four minutes at Julius Martin Lane.

However, the Greens bounced back in positive fashion on Tuesday night with a 3-1 triumph on the road at Brentwood Town.

Goals from Joe Carden, Lewis Clayton and Jon Kaye put Soham in the ascendancy before Brentwood scored a late consolation.

Soham, who can finish no higher than their current position, host Heybridge Swifts (5th) on the final day of the season on Saturday (3pm).

• Mildenhall Town have slipped to third from bottom after losing 3-1 at home to Canvey Island.

Dean Greygoose’s team shipped all three goals before the break, with their goal coming courtesy of Josh Curry after the restart.

The defeat extended Mildenhall’s winless run to nine matches, with their last victory having come away at Maldon & Tiptree on February 24.

A win on the road at Aveley on Saturday (3pm) could see Mildenhall end their first ever season at Step 4 as high as 18th position, depending on results elsewhere.