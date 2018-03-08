Town aim to halt poor form

Newmarket Town will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky when they entertain Thetford Town on Saturday (3pm).

The Jockeys’ last two Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division matches — at home against Great Yarmouth Town and away at Wivenhoe Town — were both postponed because of the cold weather.

Both of those games have since been rearranged, with Newmarket set to host Yarmouth on March 27 and make the trip to Wivenhoe on April 18 (both 7.45pm).

Against Thetford, Michael Shinn’s side will be looking to arrest a run of results that has seen them lose four games in a row, leaving them in 11th position.

• One place above Newmarket in the standings are Ely City, whose trip to Saffron Walden Town at the weekend was postponed.

That game is now set to take place at Catons Lane on April 17 (7.45pm), while on Saturday the Robins will welcome struggling Ipswich Wanderers to the Ellgia Stadium (3pm).

Ely also have a new date for their recently postponed trip to Coggeshall Town, which is scheduled for March 20 (7.45pm).