Tough season will benefit Mildenhall long term

Mildenhall Town’s maiden campaign in the Bostik League North Division may have been a tough one, but manager Dean Greygoose is already looking forward to what 2018/19 has in store for his team, writes Liam Apicella.

The 2016/17 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions recorded some impressive results a level higher — including wins at top seven sides Maldon & Tiptree and Canvey Island — but they also endured two lengthy winless league runs of 15 and 10 matches.

They finished third-from-bottom, though were never in any danger of finishing in the one relegation spot, filled by Norwich United.

Those barren sequences — coupled with lengthy injuries to key players such as Luke Butcher, Jake Chambers-Shaw and Joe Asensi — meant it was a challenging debut term at Step 4, yet Greygoose believes his squad will benefit long term.

“There were little surprises at this level. It is so strong all the way down, which has not always been the case,” said Greygoose following his side’s 3-1 loss at Aveley on Saturday.

“Look at Norwich United, they have some decent players and blasted the Thurlow Nunn League for two or three seasons, but they have gone down.

“There is a lot of talent at this level and some of the teams would comfortably survive a level higher.

“We had two bad spates of injuries and you cannot miss your best players for too long and win games.

“At the same time, we should have got some more wins and been higher up the table.

“Our players — especially the younger ones — will have benefitted from this season.

“Getting beat makes or breaks players. You have to go through the tough times to appreciate the good.

“We have a good group and if we can add a bit more experience and characters over the summer, that will set us up well.”

Summer transfer plans are already well under way at Mildenhall, with Greygoose keen to strengthen one area in particular.

“There were so many games when we did not take our chances when we were on top,” added the ex-Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper.

“We did not score enough goals. You can go right back to the start of the season against Heybridge and Dereham — we had spells when were the better side and did not make the most of it.

“Tom Debenham came in halfway through the season and was our leading goalscorer with 10 goals, but he spent time playing centre-back as well.”

• Mildenhall have secured pre-season friendlies with Cambridge United, Leyton Orient, Eynesbury Rovers, Haverhill Borough and St Neots Town — dates and venues TBC.