Top 10 spot the aim by 2018 at Soham

Robbie Mason wants to end the year on a high at Soham Town Rangers, as the manager targets a fourth consecutive victory in the league this weekend.

It follows Saturday’s weather-affected postponement at Cheshunt (December 9) in the Bostik League Division One North, a game Mason said he was ‘gutted’ had to be delayed.

“Of course we wanted to play them, they’re in the bottom four and on a bad run,” he said.

“And we’re currently playing great and on a strong run, so it’s a good time to face them.

“It would have been great to play them, beat them, and then go on to Ware this weekend — another club struggling in the league.

“January, in particular, has a tough schedule of fixtures for us, so it’s also quite important for building our confidence going into it.

“If we can be on a strong winning run then we are more likely to create chances and more likely to win again.

“But it’s double-edged as well though, because a winning team also intimidates your opponent.

“So if we could end the year unbeaten in as many as eight or nine games, then we will be in a strong position.

“But the main target is to finish in the top 10 in the league by the end of the year.

“We want to be fighting for a play-off place at the end of the season, and that would show that we’re well on the way.”

The Greens lie just two points adrift of the top ten, in 13th place, with four fixtures ahead of them before the end of the year.

But Mason believes his team could do enough this weekend — as they host fourth-from-bottom Ware — to find themselves in that target zone.

He said: “One of the things I’ve been really happy about recently is the amount of character there is in the team now.

“It’s taken time for the belief to grow but in the last few weeks we’ve shown how much it has.

“And we’ll need that against Ware, who are a little unpredictable as they have just changed their manager.

“They could come out all guns blazing or they could be poor, so we need to just focus on us and what we do well, and I’m confident we can win.

“In my eyes, it’s a three-pointer game for us.

“And it’s also a chance for us to boost our results at home — we’ve struggled a little on home soil this year.

“But we want to make our home ground as hard as possible to play at for the rest of the season.

“So I expect the players to pick themselves up and give it their all.”

He added that he had been developing a different attitude in the changing room, one of commitment and hard work — steps such as asking players not to go out drinking the night before a game — and felt this was in part the cause of the team’s recent form.

“I haven’t been overly happy with a lot of the decisions that have been made against us in games,” he said.

“But we are doing well regardless.

“And a lot of that comes from the commitment of the team, in training and in the game.

“We’re in a good place as a club right now.”