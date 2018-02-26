THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Promotion-hunting Stowmarket make two signings

Stowmarket Town have brought in two new players ahead of this weekend's deadline for registrations as they look to give their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division promotion bid a boost.

The Old Gold & Blacks announced ahead of their 3-0 home win against Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday that they had added former AFC Sudbury attacking midfielder Payton Swatman to their ranks from Wroxham, subject to paperwork being completed.

On Sunday evening Stow then revealed they have agree to loan King's Lynn Town's young right-winger Harry Whayman, who can also play centrally, until the end of the season.

Whayman has been on the fringes of the Linnets' first-team this season, who are currently second in the Southern League Premier Division, mainly playing for their reserve side in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, but is a player who is highly thought of at The Walks.

He made an impact playing for Scole Town as a youngster and spent eight years on the books of Ipswich Town before being released due to concerns about his physical presence.

He went on to join the football academy at the Norfolk campus of Easton & Otley College and was selected for the England Colleges Football Association national side.

NEW ADDITION: Payton Swatman (right) in action for AFC Sudbury in 2013 Picture: Mecha Morton

Whayman has also previously played for home-town club Diss Town

Swatman has played 27 times for ninth-placed Wroxham this season, scoring five goals.

Following Saturday's win, Stow currently sit six points adrift of the second automatic promotion spot in third, currently occupied by Coggeshall Town, who do hold a game in hand.

Stowmarket striker Josh Mayhew scored twice in Saturday's win to leave him on 45 goals for the campaign and just five now behind the all-time league record for a season, set by Wroxham's Matthew Metcalf in 1992/93.