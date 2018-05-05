THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Fears for Debenham's future

There are growing concerns that Debenham LC will be forced to fold unless a new chairman can be found.

Steve Sherwood, who had held the position for the last two seasons, recently announced he would be stepping down following the conclusion of the 2017/18 campaign.

It has left the Thurlow Nunn League First Division club in a state of limbo, with a new chairman needed if they are to continue to operate at Step 6.

Player-assistant manager Shaun Hunsdon said: "We are looking for a proactive individual to work with a hard working committee to improve the club, behind the scenes and on the pitch.

"With the chairman only giving a two-week notice, that has left the club in a situation where plans have already started for next season without there being the executive structure in place to comply with the leagues requirements to compete at this level.

"There are also opportunities to join the Hornets' current committee, anybody wanting to get involved should contact the club."

The eighth-placed Hornets are set to host March Town United this afternoon, before welcoming Halstead Town to their Gracechurch Street base on Monday (both 3pm).

The club is encouraging anyone that is potentially interested in taking on the role to attend either of those matches.