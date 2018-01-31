THURLOW NUNN: Hadleigh sign Danny Smy

Former Felixstowe & Walton United striker Danny Smy has agreed to join Hadleigh United and help aid their bid to preserve their Premier Division status.

The experienced frontman, who was without a club having undergone a knee operation, is reunited with the Brettsiders’ manager Shane Wardley, having both played together at Leiston and will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s home game with high-flying Stanway Rovers (3pm).

Smy did not play for Felixstowe this season, having re-joined the Seasiders for a second spell from then Ryman League Premier Division Leiston in 2012. He also includes Needham Market among his former clubs.

Wardley had been desperate to add some experience to his young squad as they look to make up the points to secure another season in the Eastern Counties’ top flight.

“I was with him at Leiston and know him from there and having played against him,” he said.

“He is experienced and has been about at a higher level and is the type of character we need to bring the youngsters through.

“I have been after him for a little while.”

He added: “He brings others into play and is a big lad, but he will also get his fair share of goals. Having someone to bring others into play is something we were missing.”

The Brettsiders (20th), who were without a fixture last weekend, are winless in nine, while Stanway (6th) have won five of their last six matches.