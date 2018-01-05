Three out as team taste victory

Mildenhall Town have finally broken their long Bostik League North Division run without a win, as they beat Hertford Town 2-0 at home on Saturday.

But, as the good news of a first win in 16 league fixtures reverberates around the club, it has been confirmed that three players have opted to ply their trade elsewhere for the remainder of the season.

DEPARTED: Rob Ruddy

Defender Rob Ruddy and strikers Shaun Avis and Alex Stillinger have left the club.

Shaun Avis has moved to Newmarket and Stillinger has gone to Lakenheath, while it is understood Ruddy has not yet decided on his future.

Manager Dean Greygoose said he is sad to see Ruddy, in particular, leave the club but felt it is the consequence of injury-forced squad expansion over the season.

He said: “It’s a by-product of a bigger squad that players don’t get as many chances to play if they’re out for a while.

DEPARTED: Alex Stillinger

“I had to bring players in because of a lot of injuries and, if those players are on form, they stay in the side.

“It’s great to have competition for every space on the field, I think it makes a better and hungrier team, but you have to be prepared to fight for your place. And Rob has decided to move on — I wish him all the best.”

Greygoose admitted there had been a clash with the team over holidays taken during the season, as he questioned the commitment of his squad.

He said: “We’re at a high level now and I expect my players to be here.

“You can’t expect to go away and then expect your team place to be waiting.

“There’s a lot of players who want to play, so if you come back and someone has made the shirt their own — then tough.

“I know it’s hard because we’ve gone up a level and the money hasn’t, but that shouldn’t be what attracts a player to my team.”

A comfortable 2-0 win came over Hertford on December 30, courtesy of goals from Josh Curry and Claudio Ofosu, before a 1-1 draw away to Norwich United.

He had high praise for the youngsters he has given a chance to in these matches, following the ‘poor display’ against AFC Sudbury on Boxing Day.

On Saturday they travel to Canvey Island (3pm).

Meanwhile, Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Ely City will look to bounce back this Saturday from their 6-0 Boxing Day thrashing by Histon.

They face Great Yarmouth Town at home (3pm).

Their game on Saturday, December 30 — an away trip to second-placed Coggeshall Town — was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.