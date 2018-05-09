Stone eyes top 10 after ‘fantastic season’

Brady Stone is delighted with Ely City’s performance during 2017/18, but he has already targeted improvements next season, writes Liam Apicella.

The 14th-placed Robins racked up six mores wins in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this term than during the previous campaign, which in turn saw them finish with 63 points compared to 47.

And to cap it off, last month Ely beat Cambridge United’s Development side 2-1 at the Abbey Stadium to lift the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup.

“At the beginning of the season we had a target of finishing in the top 14, getting 60 points and having a good cup run,” said Stone.

“We achieved that, and actually done better in terms of points and the cup.

“In my eyes it has been a fantastic season for the club.

“It is a tough league — a lot tougher than last year. I know we lost Mildenhall because they got promoted, but there has been some really top teams this year.”

Stone has already switched his focus to next season, with the most of the current squad having provided a positive response to the suggestion of remaining at the Ellgia Stadium.

Ely have made progress every year since Stone and his assistant Martin Grey took charge — a trend the pair are keen to continue.

“We need to look at breaking into that top 10 next season,” added Stone.

“On our day we are capable of beating any of the sides in the league. We have shown that in one-off games, we just need to find some consistency.

“If we can find that balance, maybe add two or three players, I am confident we will not be too far away from those type of sides.”

Ely finished the season with a 4-1 win over Hadleigh United on Saturday, followed by a 2-1 defeat at Godmanchester Rovers on Monday.

Sam Reed, who made a telling impact as a substitute during the Cambs Invitation Cup final, was Ely’s star man in the victory at Hadleigh’s expense as he helped himself to two goals.

Deakan Napier and Alex Theobald also found the net for the home side, while Nick Heap put Ely one goal to the good on the their travels at Godmanchester.

However, they lost Scott Callaghan to a red card before the break and Godmanchester made their numerical advantage by scoring two goals, the latter of which came courtesy of former Ely attack Austen Diaper.