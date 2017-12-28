Soham boss is not ruling out a play-off charge

Soham Town Rangers manager Robbie Mason has called on his players to show the desire to bridge the gap to the play-offs ahead of what he has called a ‘defining’ six weeks, writes Russell Claydon.

The Greens had looked in with a shout of making a challenge for the play-offs before back-to-back defeats, 3-1 at Potters Bar Town on Saturday and a 2-1 loss at Bury Town on Boxing Day left them 11 points adrift, albeit with games in hand on most of the teams above them.

And with a run of games against play-off chasing sides to come, beginning with Monday’s home game with third placed Dereham Town (3pm), following Saturday’s trip to 19th placed Brentwood Town (3pm), Mason believes they can still make up the ground.

But he had to give his players a dressing down on the pitch following a lacklustre second half at Bury.

“The month we have got now: we have got the top six teams and I have said, this next six weeks will determine where we are,” he said.

“I think it is still achievable as we still have teams in and around it: we have Canvey, Bowers, Dereham, Hertford, Haringey. They are teams we can take points off, but it is just if we want it.

“If we don’t have a decent run it could turn into the same as last year (narrowly escaping relegation), and that is not where we want to be.”

Mason is hoping to tie up a deal for a striker ahead of Saturday but will be without captain Lewis Endacott and Lee Chaffey for the next three games following their red cards.