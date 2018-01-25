Soham boss calls for consistency

Saturday’s impressive 3-0 victory at Canvey Island in the Bostik League North Division provided Soham Town Rangers boss Robbie Mason with an all too familiar feeling.

A brace from Callum Russell, which sandwiched a Jon Kaye goal, saw the Greens claim all three points against the play-off contenders and end a four-game losing streak.

However, aside from a positive run just before the Christmas period, Soham have struggled to build upon their previous positive results — a source of much frustration for their player-manager.

And he has now challenged his men to rid themselves of that trait, starting with the visit of seventh-placed Haringey Borough to Julius Martin Lane on Saturday (3pm).

“We wanted it more at Canvey. We worked hard, were confident in possession and took our chances,” said Mason.

“They were on top for the first 10 or 15 minutes but once we scored they were on the ropes.

“I said to the lads after the game that they have set the standards and they need to find that consistency.

“We have been here before. We win a big game, think we have cracked it and then get turned over next time out.

“They have got to start believing in themselves — the ability is there.

“You get out of football what you put in. We have not always worked hard enough this season, but on Saturday we were disciplined and deserved to win.”

Mason is looking to bolster his attacking options over the coming weeks, though that is no reflection on Craig Gillies’ performances up front.

The King’s Lynn Town striker recently extended his loan stint with Soham until the end of the season.

Gillies is the club’s leading scorer with eight goals to his name and while he did not find the net at Canvey, he carried out his lone frontman duties to the letter.

“Craig has been superb for us,” added Mason.

“He gives us so much and I would just like to bring someone in that can work off him — he would make a good strike partner for someone.

“He has been great and I see a lot of myself in him. He works so hard and holds the ball up brilliantly.

“On Saturday he played up front on his own. I have done that before and I told him it was going to be horrible.

“But he chased all of the lost causes, won his headers, got others into play and won the penalty.

“He was not getting any game-time at Lynn and when that happens it knocks your confidence and you start to question yourself.

“But he has started to come out of his shell with us. He is match fit and it is showing.”

Gillies set up the opener for Soham at Canvey with a flicked header that presented Russell with a simple finish in the 13th minute.

The lead was doubled in the 28th minute by Kaye, who capitalised on a loose ball to head in his fourth goal of the campaign.

The hosts had more of the possession during the second half, but the outcome was sealed nine minutes from time as Russell kept his composure from the penalty spot after Gillies had been fouled.