Shinn ready to manage Jockeys

New boss Michael Shinn believes that togetherness will be key if Newmarket Town are to one day fulfil their long-term ambition of promotion.

The 33-year-old has stepped up from his role as assistant to replace Kevin Grainger, who having held the position since September 2009, will take over as club chairman from John Olive.

Grainger has admitted that the one regret from his long tenure is the fact he was not able to guide the Jockeys to promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The baton has now been passed on to Shinn, who inherits a side that currently sit out of the promotion picture in seventh.

But, looking beyond the conclusion of the current campaign, Shinn is hoping to create the type of environment that will have the Jockeys challenging at the top end of the table.

“I am driven to be successful, whether that be as a player or manager,” said the former AFC Sudbury (caretaker), Haverhill Rovers and West Wratting chief.

“I want to take Kev’s work on and get him where he wants to be.

“I would not say (promotion) is a remit, but it is definitely a goal.

“First and foremost we have to make the club a good place to be.

“As a group, we stay together for an hour or so after games — have some drink and dinner together.

“That breeds a good team spirit throughout the entire club.

“The committee, players and management team — we need to pull together as one.

“When you have a group that works together results will follow.

“With the players we have, we should at least be in the top six — probably higher.”

Shinn has made 12 appearances for Newmarket since his arrival from Wratting in October.

And while returning to management will bring with it added responsibility, the midfielder is not planning on hanging up his boots just yet.

“Am I ready to call it a day? Probably not,” he added.

“I will get people alongside me that are honest enough to tell me when it is not right for me to be playing.

“I will still be available, but we have players like Jack Watson, Simon Swinton and Scott Paterson — they are great in that area.

“If I play 10 or 15 games for the next few seasons, that would be great. I like being out there with the boys.

“ It is easier to drive people on and set an example out on the pitch.”

Shinn was hopeful of having an assistant in place in time for Saturday’s trip to lowly Fakenham Town (3pm).