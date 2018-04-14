Saturday's local football round-up: Stowmarket's Josh Mayhew smashes 25 year goal scoring record

Josh Mayhew has today broken the Thurlow Nunn League's goal scoring record, as he helped Premier Division side Stowmarket Town to a 5-1 victory away to Saffron Walden.

The striker scored a hat-trick to surpass Matthew Metcalfe's 50 goal tally - struck during the 1992/93 season - in style and reach a new record of 53 goals. He had equalled the record in his previous outing for the club.

PULLING TOGETHER: Bury Town were happy to come away with a clean sheet and a win at Ram Meadow in what was manager Ben Chenery's return to the dugout. Picture: Mecha Morton

Although Mayhew is likely to be banned for two of the side's remaining seven league fixtures after seeing red in last week's mid-week clash with Great Yarmouth Town, he could still have five more opportunities to extend his lead over other league strikers.

He is now the only player in the history of the Thurlow Nunn League to score more than 50 goals in a single season.

Mayhew scored his 51st goal of the season after only 10 minutes at Catons Lane from a Luke Read ball before Remi Garrett scored the team's second after 15 minutes.

The team's third, and Mayhew's 52nd, came at the halfway mark as Garrett played a nice through ball for Mayhew to latch on to and lob the 'keeper before Amar Lewis netted the team's fourth in the 84th minute.

HIGH-FLYING: Ollie Hughes scored a brace for Bury Town to see them to a 2-0 home win over Brentwood Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Mayhew then made sure of stealing the headlines with a hat-trick in the 87th minute before Saffron Walden found a consolation on the stroke of full-time.

It was a fractious game, with three red cards shown - two for the home side before Craig Brand was sent off for handling the ball in the box in the 69th minute.

While Stowmarket continue to fight at the top end of the Thurlow Nunn top flight, the battle at the other end of the table has caught fire - with Hadleigh United and Haverhill Borough locked in a fierce fight over one remaining Premier Division place.

The two sides face off this Wednesday at The New Croft (7.45pm) with only three points separating them after thrilling Saturday matches gave both sides full points. Both sides's form has improved under the relegation pressure and the latest win now leaves Borough just six points behind FC Clacton with six games (and a possible 18 points) remaining.

WORKING HARD: Haverhill Rovers' Joe Bennett fights through midfield in a team performance that led to a 2-1 home victory. Picture: Richard Marsham

Hadleigh pulled off a gripping 4-3 home win over Walsham-le-Willows to pick up a crucial three points as they chase a Borough side who have remained a win or two out of reach in the final safe spot in the league for several months.

After racing to a 2-0 lead, the Brettsiders were pipped back to 2-2 before quickly finding themselves 3-2 behind. But Hadleigh again found two goals to claim maximum points ahead of Wednesday's all important clash.

Haverhill Borough, meanwhile, also came through a close contest - returning from their away trip to sixth-placed Histon with three points, three goals, and big smiles.

Sam Hawley, Cameron Watson and Matt Staines found the net for Borough in the 3-2 win, to stay just ahead of their relegation rivals.

OUT OF REACH: Ely City were unable to contain Felixstowe & Walton in their 3-0 home loss. Picture: Mark Westley

New Croft neighbour Haverhill Rovers also claimed three points as they beat basement side Wivenhoe Town 2-1 at home.

Luke Haines and Kyle Clarke scored in either half to secure victory.

Long Melford climb the table one place after leapfrogging defeated foe Great Yarmouth Town earlier.

Will Wingfield and Steve Adams scored to secure the 2-1 victory and move into 15th position in the league.

In the other Premier Division matches, there were losses for Thetford Town, Ely City and Newmarket Town.

Thetford Town were beaten 3-1 on the road at Brantham Athletic, despite finding the net first. The Brecklanders have now lost two league games in a row and have not won in their last four outings but remain in a mid-table position.

CHASED DOWN: AFC Sudbury were beaten 3-1 at the Kings Marsh Stadium by Ware. Picture: Richard Marsham

Brady Stone's Ely City also tasted defeat, in their 3-0 home loss to Felixstowe & Walton United - the side currently in second in the table despite spending the majority of this season's campaign as runaway leaders.

Newmarket Town, on the other hand, lost a place in the league as they fell to a 3-1 away defeat to Wroxham and dropped down the table.

Player-manager Michael Shinn found a first half equaliser but two further goals from The Yachtsmen sunk any hopes of a comeback for The Jockeys.

In the Bostik League North Division, Soham Town Rangers have moved up to 11th in the league after beating Waltham Abbey 2-1 on the road.

Second half goals came from Sam Mulready (56') and Craig Gillies (74') before the home side pulled a goal back at the death.

The result sees Soham record back to back wins, with the same goal configuration - first one from Mulready and then from Gillies.

Bury Town also kept up the push to finish as high as possible in the league - with an outside chance of a play-off place - taking a 2-0 win over Brentwood at Ram Meadow. It marked a winning return for boss Ben Chenery in his first game back in the dugout following a recent health scare.

An OIlie Hughes brace secured three points for the North Division side who remain in 10th position with three games remaining.

Results did not go the way of Mildenhall Town on Saturday as they lost 3-1 away to Bowers & Pitsea.

They went a goal down in the 22nd minute before Tom Debenham equalised in the 40th minute to take them in all square at the break.

But two further goals in the third quarter of the game condemned the 18th placed team to consecutive league defeats.

AFC Sudbury also suffered the pangs of a 3-1 loss, this one at home, as they were beaten by a visiting Ware, which included former AFC player Dave Cowley.

New arrival Callum Harrison, on loan from Needham Market, found a goal for Sudbury to take them in equal at the break, but they struggled to compete in the second half as they conceded two goals.

The result sees them drop a league place to twelfth.

And it was also bad news for Needham Market in the Bostik League Premier Division, as they proved unable to find a reply to Worthing's 14th minute goal.

The 1-0 away defeat for the Marketmen sees them continue their recent habit of winning one and losing one, following last weekend's impressive 2-0 win over Dorking Wanderers.

They also drop a league place, falling to 19th.

And in the Thurlow Nunn First Division, Framlingham Town find themselves faltering at the last as they lost back to back games for the first time this season, falling to a 2-0 away defeat to Kings Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday.

The defeat marks only their fourth of their league campaign as they lie in third with seven games remaining.

But it was not all bad news for local sides as Diss Town beat Norwich United Reserves by a 2-1 scoreline at home.

And Debenham LC moved up to seventh in the league with their 2-0 home defeat of Cornard United.