Saturday's local football round-up

Stowmarket Town won their seventh game in a row in style while Framlingham Town put themselves two points from securing a historic promotion but Hadleigh failed to take advantage of Haverhill Borough's draw at the bottom end of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket Town showed no signs of a busy schedule taking its toll with a seventh straight win - 6-0 at home to FC Clacton with six different names on the scoresheet.

In what was the Old Gold & Black's third game in five days, recent signings Harry Whayman and Payton Swatman both opened their accounts for the club, while Phill Weavers, Remi Garrett, Ace Howell and Amar Lewis also found the target.

The win keeps Stow in third place, eight points behind the last promotion spot, occupied by Felixstowe & Walton United, and 11 points clear of Godmanchester Rovers, in fourth place, with four games of their season left to go.

Goalkeeping coach Danny Potter, a former professional, stepped in-between the sticks and kept a clean sheet with Stow having led 4-0 at half-time.

The club announced following the match that Ollie Brown, Phil Weavers, Jack Baker and Ace Howell have all signed new contracts with the club.

WING PLAY: Match action from Diss Town's 2-0 home defeat to Wisbech St Mary as the Tangerines mount an attack Picture: Mark Bullimore

At the other end of the table, Haverhill Borough maintained a six-point gap over Hadleigh United in the last potential relegation place with both sides drawing, 2-2 and 1-1.

It should have been another three points for Borough, who beat Hadleigh 1-0 on Wednesday to ease their relegation worries in terms of league position (they still face an uncertain future on sorting out a ground grading issue to stay in the league) but hosting Ipswich Wanderers made their profligacy pay with an equaliser in the 83rd minute, having only pulled one back with 19 to play in a 2-2 draw.

Mikey Davis, with his first goal for the club, and a good finish from Rory Bone from a flowing move, to make up for an earlier penalty miss, had put Borough 2-0 up after play resumed from a goalless first half.

Hadleigh needed to win to give them a realistic chance of keeping the survival race alive, but despite Brett Crisp giving them a 1-0 advantage at the break at Great Yarmouth Town, they were unable to build on that and conceded to draw 1-1.

DIFFICULT VIEWING: Diss Town manager Jason Cook (second from left) watches on as his side go down to a 2-0 home defeat to Wisbech St Mary Picture: Mark Bullimore

Elsewhere in the division, Leon Antoine and Shaun Avis were both on target in Newmarket Town's 2-0 home win over Wivenhoe Town while Thetford Town drew 2-2 at home to Histon and Haverhill Rovers lost 2-0 at Fakenham Town.

Walsham-le-Willows had played out an entertaining 3-3 at home to Stanway Rovers on Friday evening.

In the First Division, Framlingham Town took another step towards securing a historic promotion with a 5-0 derby triumph at Debenham LC to ensure manager Mel Aldis' return to his former club was a memorable occasion.

Framlingham just need another two points now to guarantee the third promotion spot and they have four games remaining, starting with Wisbech St Mary on Wednesday (7.45pm).

SHARP SHOOTER: Shaun Avis fired in one half of Newmarket Town's two goals against Wivenhoe Picture: Mark Westley

Diss Town's recent good run came to an end at home to Wisbech, who were 2-0 winners at Brewers Green Lane, while Cornard United were only narrowly beaten 3-2 at promoted league leaders Woodbridge Town, which was their fourth straight league defeat.

Halstead Town went down to a shock 2-1 defeat to Needham Market Reserves at Rosemary Lane which saw Steve Foley's young side move off the bottom of the table, jumping above Team Bury, who lost 5-0 at Braintree Town Reserves on Thursday.

Cemal Ramadan followed up his goal which earned Bury Town a 1-1 home derby draw with AFC Sudbury on Thursday with the only goal of the game at Ware in the Bostik League North Division to ensure all three points returned to Suffolk.

The striker's 64th minute penalty took his season tally to 33 in all competitions and 25 in the league.

It lifted Ben Chenery's side up to eighth in the table ahead of their final game of the season, at home to Grays Athletic at Ram Meadow on Saturday, April 28 (3pm), though several teams below them do hold a game in hand.

AFC Sudbury took the lead at the division's second-from-bottom side, Norwich United, through young centre-half Milo Grimes in the 20th minute, but went on to lose 3-1.

The damage was done in a five minute spell from the 52nd minute when the Norfolk side score twice, with Shane Wones' strike added to by Adam Hipperson.

The same player then dispatched a penalty 18 minutes from time to ensure only the club's eighth victory in 44 games and leave Sudbury in 13th place with one game to go.

Mildenhall Town's poor run of form continued at home to play-off chasing Canvey Island with Dean Greygoose's side going down to their fourth straight loss with a 3-1 defeat.

An eight minute spell half-way through the first period quickly took the game away from them as they conceded three times with Martin Tuohy (21') giving them the lead before Mitchell Gilbey (23' & 28') made it 3-0 at the interval, with Josh Curry pulling back what turned out to be only a consolation within a minute of the restart.

The run of results has seen Hall slip to 20th place in the table.

Up a level in the Bostik League Premier Division, Needham Market were unable to end on a high note at Bloomfields with their final home match ending in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of mid-table Harrow Borough.

Ryan Moss scored what proved to be the only goal of the game in the eighth minute, with Richard Wilkins' side set to go into their final two matches in 19th place.

