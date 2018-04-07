Saturday's local football round-up

MEMORABLE DAY: Josh Mayhew bagged his 50th goal of the season. Picture: Mecha Morton
MEMORABLE DAY: Josh Mayhew bagged his 50th goal of the season. Picture: Mecha Morton

It has been a day to remember for Josh Mayhew as the Stowmarket Town striker drew level with a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division record this afternoon.

More to follow

BAD DAY: Callum Russell shows his frustration after missing a chance for Soham. Picture: Mark Westley

BAD DAY: Callum Russell shows his frustration after missing a chance for Soham. Picture: Mark Westley

ALL SQUARE: Thetford and Long Melford played out a 1-1 draw. Picture: Mark Bullimore

ALL SQUARE: Thetford and Long Melford played out a 1-1 draw. Picture: Mark Bullimore

THREE AND EASY: Walsham celebrate their third goal at Haverhill Borough. Picture: Mecha Morton

THREE AND EASY: Walsham celebrate their third goal at Haverhill Borough. Picture: Mecha Morton

NO GOAL: Sam Mulready was unable to find the net for Soham. Picture: Mark Westley

NO GOAL: Sam Mulready was unable to find the net for Soham. Picture: Mark Westley

SLIDING IN: Haverhill Borough's Ryan Swallow tackles Walsham's Niall McPhillips. Picture: Mecha Morton

SLIDING IN: Haverhill Borough's Ryan Swallow tackles Walsham's Niall McPhillips. Picture: Mecha Morton

ON TARGET: Robbie Priddle (left) scored for Thetford. Picture: Mark Bullimore

ON TARGET: Robbie Priddle (left) scored for Thetford. Picture: Mark Bullimore

HOME DEFEAT: Borough's Ash Botten makes a clearance. Picture: Mecha Morton

HOME DEFEAT: Borough's Ash Botten makes a clearance. Picture: Mecha Morton