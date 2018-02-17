Saturday's local football round-up

AFC Sudbury remain unbeaten in six, following their 1-0 home win over league leaders AFC Hornchurch in the Bostik North Division.

In a tight contest, the deadlock was broken by The Yellows from the spot, Joe Whight stepping up to take the penalty after a foul on Mekhi McKenzie in the 74th minute.

It sees the side to five wins and one draw since January 20 as they consolidate their mid-table position in ninth.

Bury Town, on the other hand, were unable to continue their purple patch of three from three, with a 3-1 away loss to Barking.

They found themselves two down at the break, conceding two goals in just four minutes as Adem Ramadan (33') and Abs Seymour (37') found the net.

And it got worse in the 70th minute with another goal. Substitute Tommy Robinson, making his breakthrough season in the first team at the club, pulled one back for the Blues in the 89th minute but the damage, by then, had been done.

CAPTAIN'S JOB: Joe Whight took the highly pressured penalty to take the lead for AFC Sudbury (Picture: Mecha Morton)

They swap places with AFC Sudbury, dropping a place to 10th in the league table.

Mildenhall Town held fourth-placed Potters Bar Town to a 0-0 draw at Recreation Way to continue their better run of fortune after the new year.

But Soham Town Rangers missed the chance to catch ground on their nearest league rivals with a 2-0 away loss to Tilbury.

And in the Bostik League Premier Division, Needham Market were unable to find a winner in their 1-1 away draw with Staines Town.

GLIMMER OF HOPE: Rhys Thorpe scores Newmarket Town's second goal to spark hope of a comeback at 4-2 down at home to Brantham Athletic (Picture: Mark Westley)

Despite coming back from a goal in the 19th minute from Staines, they had to settle for a hard-fought point as John Sands found the net for The Marketmen in the 48th minute.

According to the club, it was his 250th career goal.

Meanwhile in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Thetford Town had a field day at The New Croft, beating Haverhill Rovers 5-0.

The game was fairly balanced in the early stages, with both sides hitting chances wide before Rovers were floored by two goals in two minutes by the visitors.

FIGHTING HARD: Shaun Avis for Newmarket Town (Picture: Mark Westley)

Andrew Wood coolly put The Brecklanders in front after a Ben Anderson and Ross Bailey move before Anderson and Wood again combined moments later for the side's second.

Thetford took control from that point, going in at the break two goals to the good before Valter Rocha helped himself to a hat-trick to seal the win.

Walsham le Willows also found the net five times, in their 5-1 victory away to Wivenhoe Town in the league.

The home side went ahead early on to hide much indication of the goal shooting masterclass that was to follow from Walsham's Ryan Clark who scored all of his side's goals.

He found the net twice before the half-time whistle, to send them in to the break 2-1 up.

Clark scored twice more in the second half, before netting his, and Walsham's, fifth goal from the penalty spot to seal a big win for a side just above the relegation zone in the league.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Thetford Town's Valter Rocha (Picture: Tudor Morgan Owen)

Long Melford, meanwhile, took the scalp of current fourth-placed side Histon at Stoneylands with a 2-1 victory.

Following a 5-1 home drubbing a week earlier at the hands of Ely City, the team had a point to prove. And so they did with a strong performance to take a maximum of three points from the encounter.

Melford took the lead in the 39th minute, a Juan Lopez free kick was headed across the box by Steve Adams, to find Scott Sloots whose shot through a ruck of players found the net.

Hassan Ally then doubled the home team's lead in the 59th minute, as he took full advantage of a misjudged kick by the Histon goalkeeper, gaining possession and then gliding past him to score.

Histon scored in the 67th minute to ramp up the blood pressure of the home crowd watching as an exciting climax saw both teams miss late chances to score.

Hadleigh United could not overcome a visiting Gorleston, losing 3-1 at home.

In the tense battle for the final safe spot in the league - 19th position - The Brettsiders (20th) had an opportunity to leapfrog Haverhill Borough, who fell to a 3-2 away loss to Stanway Rovers on Friday night.

But they were unable to take it as they too suffered defeat. Hadleigh saw a player shown red while also conceding a penalty and were never able to get back on top, despite a consolation goal.

And Stowmarket Town also lost, in a 3-2 defeat to Saffron Walden Town at Greens Meadow, falling short of recording their ninth consecutive win in the league.

Josh Mayhew scored his 43rd goal of the season to take a step closer to that looming 50-goals-in-one-season record he has targeted, but could not do more to prevent the side sending the visitors packing with three points in their bags.

In a seesaw match, the sides jostled for dominance, Mayhew grabbing it first from a spot kick in the fourth minute before Walden striker Charlie Portway netted twice to wrestle it back going into the break.

Stow's Leon Ottley-Gooch equalised in the 73rd minute after a period of sustained pressure but Saffron Walden grabbed the honours with just minutes to go.

Newmarket Town were also struck by a home defeat, losing 4-2 at the hands of Brantham Athletic.

Brantham ran rampant in the first half, scoring four goals - one from the penalty spot - to put the game seemingly out of sight.

Jack Watson scored a first half penalty for The Jockeys before a second half score by Rhys Thorpe to give a glimmer of hope but the visitors were already too far ahead.

Ely City were unable to follow up on their 5-1 win last week, as they lost 1-0 away to Wroxham.

And in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Billy Coe scored for Cornard United in their 1-0 victory over Diss Town.

A brace from Tanner Call and an effort from Lamell Howell saw Debenham LC to a 3-0 home win over Downham Town.

While a brace from Danny Smith and Sine Prado Rodriguez netting his first for The Castlemen saw Framlingham Town also record a 3-0 home win, over Swaffham Town.

Halstead Town's Jake Brown, Jack Shelvis and Kane Gilbert scored for a 3-1 away win against Norwich CBS but Needham Market Reserves were beaten 4-1 at home by Wisbech St Mary.

The worst news of the weekend, however, probably comes from Team Bury as they travelled to Whitton United, only to get whooped 10-0.

CONTROLLED: New Haverhill Rovers player Joe Bennett tries something different during his side's heavy home defeat to Thetford (Picture: Tudor Morgan Owen)