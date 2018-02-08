Russell brings up a century of appearances in Soham shirt

After making his 100th appearance in Soham Town Rangers colours on Saturday, Callum Russell is hoping to celebrate the landmark with some silverware, writes Liam Apicella.

The versatile 20-year-old has played in every position — including goalkeeper — for the Greens following his promotion to the first team by Steve Fallon three years ago.

The Bostik League North Division play-offs are a long way off for 17th-placed Soham, but with a home Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup semi-final against neighbouring Ely City to come on Tuesday (7.45pm), they still have a chance of ending the campaign with a trophy.

And having featured in the Soham side that lost the 2015 final to Cambridge City, the centurion is looking to go one better this time around.

“Soham are all I have known at this level,” he said.

“Steve Fallon promoted me to the first team and I have not looked back from that.

“At this level players move on quite a bit so to play 100 times for one club is a good achievement.

“Unfortunately the play-offs look too far away, but we have to be aiming for the top half and we also have a good chance of silverware.

“I lost to Cambridge City a couple of seasons back so it would be good to put that right this year.

“It would be the first trophy I have won at senior level and would cap things off nicely.”

Russell had been among the goals in recent weeks — netting three in two appearances — but he was unable to prevent Soham from slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Maldon & Tiptree last weekend.

Striker Craig Gillies was on target for the visitors at Park Drive with what was his 10th goal of the season.

Prior to hosting Ely in midweek, Soham will welcome Hertford Town to Julius Martin Lane on Saturday (3pm).

Robbie Mason’s men won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in November thanks to a goal from Joe Carden.