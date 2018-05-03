Robins recover from defeat

It was a case of after the Lord Mayor’s Show for Ely City away at Kirkley & Pakefield on Saturday.

The Robins had been in buoyant mood following their 2-1 victory over Cambridge United’s Development side in the final of the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup the previous Monday.

However, they came up short during their trip over the Suffolk border, losing 3-0 as a Liam Harvey-Cooper brace and a goal from Lee Will earned Kirkley all three points.

Nevertheless, Brady Stone’s men bounced back in positive fashion on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory of their own over relegated Ipswich Wanderers at the Ellgia Stadium.

Sam Reed helped himself to two goals, while Ash Walter also got in on the act to seal Ely’s 17th win of the 2017/18 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season.

The 14th-placed side will finish their campaign this week with a home game against a fourth-from-bottom Hadleigh United on Saturday, followed by a trip to Godmanchester Rovers (4th) on Monday (both 3pm).

• Ely City Reserves have secured promotion to the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw Premier Division next season.

Tuesday’s 4-0 win at Fowlmere secured the runners-up spot for the second string side, who can also still win the Senior A title.

They are two points adrift of league-leading Bar Hill with two matches left to play, both of which are against Orwell on Saturday away (3pm) and Tuesday at home (7.45pm).