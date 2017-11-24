Robins looking to keep flying high

Ely City may head into Saturday’s game at lowly Great Yarmouth Town (3pm) buoyed by three straight league wins, but Brady Stone is warning they will have to overcome their Achilles’ Heel to keep the run going.

The ninth-placed Robins overcame a punishing injury-list to beat a fourth place Brantham Athletic side who had won their last four games in all competitions 2-1 at The Ellgia Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first time this season Stone’s side have won a trio of Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division games back-to-back.

And with their next four games to come against current bottom six sides — with the trip to the 19th placed Bloaters followed by the visits of 21st-placed Haverhill Borough on Tuesday (7.45pm) — Ely have a golden opportunity to defy expectations and climb into the top six.

But Stone is wary of the run, with his side having a propensity struggle to deal with the sides their league position suggests they should be beating.

“To win three on the bounce is very, very good,” he said.

“We now have a run of games before Christmas against the sides at the bottom, but our Achilles’ heel has been beating those teams towards the bottom.

“Now we’ve got to start beating them, and if we can it will put us in a fantastic position going into the second half of the season, and then, who knows what can happen from there?”

Whatever points tally they do amass though, the table will show one less after a point was deducted by the league on October 8 for deeming to field Alex Brown before the paperwork had arrived.

“We signed Alex Brown and sent the form on the Firday morning and played him on the Saturday,” explained Stone.

“We drew 0-0 and the Thurlow Nunn League said they never got the form. They decided to dock us a point and give us a fine.

“It is really disappointing as we knew we had done everything right.”

On Saturday, James Seymour’s header just after the half-hour mark gave Ely the lead before Luke Mansfield added a second four minutes into the second half.

Stone reflected: “I have got a squad of 19 or 20 first-team players and we were missing eight.

“Going into the game knowing the form and league positions of both sides too, shows it was a pretty incredible result. But we certainly deserved it.”

He added: “It definitely shows we are bringing the right players to the squad, not just the first team but the reserves as well,

“I can call on any of those players to do a job.

“Findlay Logan and Luke Mansfield have started the last two games and have been outstanding.”

n On Tuesday, Ely came through a thrilling Hinchingbrooke Cup tie — an invitational competition — at Bourne Town 5-4 on penalties, following a 4-4 draw that saw Mansfield level for spot-kicks, with no extra-time.

Ash Walter and Sam Goodge are both due to return on Saturday.