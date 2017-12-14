Robins chalk up eighth straight league victory

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Hadleigh United 2

Ely City 3

Ely City’s fine run of winning form over recent weeks continued on Saturday as they posted their seventh straight league victory on the road at Hadleigh United.

There was only three minutes on the clock when James Seymour broke the deadlock for Ely as he finished off a neat passing move.

However, the hosts, who had shipped 12 goals in the previous two outings, levelled up the scoreline in the 18th minute when Dale Munson drove in a free-kick from 20 yards out.

Ely’s Ryan Williams was denied by the home goalkeeper soon after, but it did not take the visitors too long to regain the lead.

Recent arrival Deakan Napier was the creator, crossing for last term’s leading goalscorer Alex Theobald to fire home in the 35th minute.

And it was 3-1 to Ely just six minutes as they took control of proceedings.

It was Lee Reed who added his name to the scoresheet, keeping his cool from the penalty spot.

A neat finish from Kyron Andrews brought Hadleigh back into contention just two minutes into the second half, but Ely held out thereafter, while also spurning further chances to make sure of the points.

The win was Ely’s 13th of the campaign so far, one more than Brady Stone’s men were able to chalk up throughout the entirety of the 2016/17 season.

It has also moved the fifth-placed Robins on to 44 points for the campaign, just three short of the 47 they managed to amass when finishing in 13th spot last term.

The Cambridgeshire side will be gunning for an eighth win in succession when they make the long trip to Essex to face FC Clacton on Saturday (3pm).

The 15th-placed Seasiders go into the encounter in a poor run of form, having lost their last four games, conceding a hefty total of 13 goals in the process.

Ely, meanwhile, are four points clear of sixth-placed Wroxham, who they host at the Ellgia Stadium on December 23 (3pm).