Robins aiming to pull off an upset

A collective effort will be key if Ely City are to get their hands on the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup for the first time since 2013 on Monday evening (7.30pm).

That is the opinion of manager Brady Stone, who has guided his side to the final of the county competition in each of the last two seasons.

Twelve months ago the Robins were second best for much of the contest against higher-league Cambridge City, eventually losing 4-1.

And the task will be no easier for Stone’s men this time around, with Cambridge United’s development side standing between themselves and glory.

United’s youngsters will be the favourites, given that they train every day and will be in familiar surroundings at the Abbey Stadium.

However, if Ely can evoke some of the spirit that saw them embark on a club-record run to the final 16 of the FA Vase last season, Stone believes his side can pull off a shock.

“From what we have heard they can deal with the physical side of the game as well as play good football,” said Stone, who recently took charge of Ely for the 200th time.

“It is key for us that we set up with the right shape and press as a team, not individually. If we are not organised with the press then they will pick us off comfortably.

“After that we have to play our way. You always need that little bit of magic in cup finals and we have players that can produce it.

“They are the favourites and that brings about its own pressure, especially because there will probably be Cambridge coaches watching in the crowd.

“We have to stick together, just like we did last year in the Vase.

“We have always prided ourselves on having a good team spirit — hopefully we can use that to our advantage.”

While last year’s result went against them, for many of the Ely squad it was their first ever appearance on the Cambridge United pitch.

And Stone feels that experience could also count in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit’s favour.

“Before playing Cambridge City probably only two or three of our squad had played at The Abbey,” he added.

“We have pretty much the same squad as that night, so they will know what it is all about this time.

“We have been there and seen what it is all about.

“Losing there hurt last year even though City were expected to beat us. We want it to be different this time.”

Sam Goodge stepped up his return from a lengthy injury at the weekend and may come into the 18-man squad.

Meanwhile, recent signing Jamie Thurlbourne is not cup tied and will be available.