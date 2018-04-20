Results not reflecting quality of Ely’s performances on the pitch

Brady Stone feels he cannot be too hard on his Ely City players, despite their run of negative form since the turn of the year.

After losing 6-0 at home to Histon on Boxing Day, the Robins have won only two of their last 14 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division encounters.

The last of those came on February 10, leaving Stone’s men rooted to the foot of the form table.

However, the boss believes that while results have gone against his team, in recent weeks the performances have been positive.

A case in point came on Saturday when Ely played host to promotion-hunting Felixstowe & Walton United.

The home team created some good openings with the score locked at 0-0 but they were unable to convert them.

Felixstowe, on the other hand, had no such problems when chances fell their way as experienced frontman Joe Francis helped himself to a hat-trick to seal a 3-0 win at the Ellgia Stadium.

“It was the same old story against Felixstowe,” said Stone.

“When you look at the statistics we would be bottom of the form table, but in terms of performances we would be near the top.

“You seem to get some luck when you are winning games and chances would go in rather than fly wide like they are at the moment.

“It sounds simple, but if you do not take chances you will get punished — that is the case at any level of football.

“It is disappointing and the lads know they need to do more, but it is hard to be too harsh because they are playing well.

“The important thing is we do not let our heads drop because there are still some points left to play for.”

Fourteenth-placed Ely followed the defeat to Felixstowe with a 0-0 draw on the road at Saffron Walden Town (8th) on Tuesday evening.

While it did not represent the three points the club is currently searching for, it did halt a run of three straight defeats.

Next for Ely is Monday’s Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup final against Cambridge United’s development team (7.30pm follow @liamapicella on Twitter for updates).