Reasons for Soham to remain positive

While Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Tilbury went a long way to summing up their season, assistant manager Erkan Okay believes there is a bright future ahead for Soham Town Rangers, writes Liam Apicella.

The Greens had been on a run of one loss in five prior to losing to lower-league Ely City in the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup semi-final, and then Tilbury at the weekend.

It is not the first time this term Soham have followed up a good run with some poor results, prompting Okay to concede: “We looked a bit leggy at Tilbury and it was really the story of our season.

“Just when we feel that we are getting somewhere we put in a performance like we have in the last couple of games.

“We have to be at our very best to win games at this level — anything below that and we are going to struggle.”

Nevertheless, despite his side currently sitting down in 18th in the Bostik League North Division, Okay believes the young Soham squad will have benefitted from their topsy-turvy campaign.

“Not a lot of players have left during the season and not too many have come in,” he added.

“This was mine and Robbie’s (Mason, manager) first full year in management and we wanted to stabilise things because the previous year had been chaotic.

“For a lot of the lads to have played 30 or 40 games at this level, that will have done them the world of good.

“We want to keep the squad together as much possible and build on the experiences of this year.”

On Saturday, Soham are set to play host to a Grays Athletic side that occupy 11th position (3pm).

However, there are only seven points between the teams and with Soham boasting three games in hand, they have a chance to reel in one of the clubs above them.

Okay said: “They have a decent squad for this level and are a club that has played higher up the leagues.

“We performed well over at their place and deserved something from the game (a 1-0 loss).

“It is going to be a tight affair.

“Because of our pitch, which is not the greatest right now, we have to be prepared to scrap and battle.

“If we turn up like we did on Saturday we can forget it, but if we perform to our levels we can get something.”

Soham had been due to travel to Brentwood Town on Tuesday but the wet weather got the better of that contest, with a new date for the fixture yet to be arranged.

After taking on Grays at the weekend, Mason’s men are set to welcome Ware to Julius Martin Lane on Tuesday, February 27 (7.45pm).

Ware are currently third-from-bottom in the table, having won eight of their 30 encounters.