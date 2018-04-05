Problems in both boxes costing Mildenhall dearly

Dean Greygoose believes his Mildenhall Town side are being punished for showing some naivety in both penalty areas after they suffered their second high-scoring defeat in recent weeks on Saturday, writes Liam Apicella.

On March 20, Greygoose saw his men lose 7-1 on the road at lowly Brentwood Town in the Bostik League North Division, while at the weekend they slumped to a 6-0 reverse at play-off hopefuls Haringey Borough.

Hall’s cause has not been helped by the absence of the likes of captain Luke Butcher, Jack Wilkinson and Joe Asensi, with Greygoose admitting his team are missing the trio at key moments.

“We played well with the ball at Haringey and were well on top for the first 20 minutes or so. You could really see what we are trying to do,” said the boss.

“But if you do not put the ball in the net and then defend like schoolboys, you are going to get punished and that happened at Brentwood as well.

“We are missing some key players, ones with lots of experience. That is not helping us and it has been a problem all season.

“The lads that are playing are good footballers and it is exciting for the future, but right now they are inexperienced and some times things like Saturday happen when you have that.”

Mildenhall were denied an immediate chance to bounce back when Easter Monday’s home clash against Norwich United was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, though that has since been rearranged for tonight (7.45pm).

There is an outside chance that Butcher, Wilkinson and Asensi could all return to the squad for that game, but defender Josh Curry is away and will not feature.

Mildenhall (17th) will also be at home on Saturday when third-from-bottom Cheshunt are their visitors (3pm).