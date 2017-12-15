Positive signs at Mildenhall

Back-to-back draws may have extended Mildenhall Town’s winless league sequence to 12 matches, but manager Dean Greygoose is confident his team is now heading in the ‘right direction’, writes Liam Apicella.

The Hall made a positive start to their first ever season in the Bostik League Division One North and at one stage found themselves just outside the play-off places.

However, a loss of form — not helped by a number of injuries to key players — has seen the Suffolk side slip down the table to 19th place.

They followed up the midweek stalemate with Bury Town by playing out a 1-1 draw with Brentwood Town on Saturday — a game that saw centre-back Jake Kerins rescue a point with a second-half strike from distance.

It may not have been a victory, but Greygoose saw enough to believe that his men are now close to stopping the rot.

“I was a little disappointed we did not win in the end on Saturday, but there were good signs that the team is starting to gel,” he said.

“Because of all the injuries and the players we have had to bring in, we have almost had to have a pre-season within the season.

“It looked in the second half against Brentwood that what we had worked on in training had started to sink in.

“That was really pleasing, and now we can concentrate on continuing to move in the right direction.”

This Saturday Mildenhall travel to bottom-placed Romford with a number of players still sidelined (3pm).

Captain Luke Butcher, Danny Crow and Jake Chambers-Shaw will all once again miss out, meaning that Greygoose could again delve into the club’s academy.

Sixteen-year-old striker Ben Nolan was the latest youngster to have been given his debut by Greygoose, against Brentwood, and the boss intends to continue with that theme going forward.

“Ben has been on my radar for a little while and I thought he did really well,” added Greygoose.

“I have given a number of young lads their debuts this year and I will keep doing it because they deserve it.

“There are some very good players in our academy and it shows that side of the club is working well.”

n On the transfer front, two players have left Mildenhall on loan.

Goalkeeper Sam Roach has joined Histon, while striker Shaun Avis — a scorer of six goals this season — has switched to Stansted.

n On Saturday, Mildenhall’s Steve Curtis picked out the Eastern Counties League Groundsman of the Year award for 2016/17.

Greygoose said: “We are very luck to have Steve and his backroom team. The pitch is the best in the area.”