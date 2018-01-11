Popular defender explains Mildenhall exit

While it was a big wrench to move on, Rob Ruddy believes the time was right for him to leave Mildenhall Town.

The centre-back joined Mildenhall from neighbouring Soham Town Rangers in 2015 and went on to become a key part of a Dean Greygoose side that won the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last term, as well as back-to-back League Challenge Cups.

However, with injuries having prevented Ruddy from getting a regular run of Bostik League North Division action under his belt this season, the defender has opted to try his luck a level down with Histon.

Explaining the decision, Papworth-based Ruddy said: “It was time to move on — I wanted a fresh challenge.

“I was not worried about competition for my place or anything like that — it just felt like the right time.

“A few of last season’s squad have gone and that is shame, but the club is evolving, which it has to do — I get that.

BODY ON THE LINE: Ruddy challenges for the ball against Tilbury earlier this season

“It was a really tough decision because Mildenhall is the best club I have played for.

“The people behind the scenes are fantastic and I cannot thank everyone connected with the club enough.”

Ruddy arrived at Recreation Way just as Mildenhall were about to embark on the club’s most successful ever period.

After beating champions Norwich United 2-1 to lift the League Challenge Cup in May 2016, Mildenhall followed that up by completing a league and cup double 12 months later.

UP FOR THE CUP: Ruddy leads the celebrates after Mildenhall beat Norwich United in 2016

“I am proud to have been a part of it because the last two seasons have been phenomenal,” added Ruddy.

“There are so many great memories — winning late at Haverhill last season and narrowly beaten Stanway at home stick out.

“And of course Dan Brown coming on in the cup final against Norwich and scoring twice — what a day that was.

“Dean and the management team have improved me as a player over the last couple of years and I thank them for that.”

Ruddy has left behind a side that currently sit 16th in their first ever campaign at Step 4.

The team recently endured a lengthy winless league run between October and December, but results have picked up of late and the departed defender is backing his former club to go from strength to strength.

“The future is very bright, there is no about that,” he stressed.

“The likes of Jake Kerins, Joe Hood and Jake Chambers-Shaw are great young players — they are the future of the club.

“With a few more tweaks and perhaps a couple more players, they are going to be a very good side at that level.”