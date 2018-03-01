Pope stands firm to help Soham earn home draw

BOSTIK LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

Soham Town Rangers 0

Grays Athletic 0

A resolute Soham Town Rangers team claimed a point from Saturday’s home encounter against Grays Athletic.

It was the visitors that dominated much of the contest at Julius Martin Lane, but they could not find a way past Josh Pope in the home goal.

Stanley Muguo went close to breaking the deadlock for the visitors in the first half with a header that cannoned to safety off the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Pope was kept relatively busy as he kept out efforts from Adeyinka Cole, Kieran Bishop and Michael Finneran.

There was no respite after the restart for Soham number one’s goalkeeper, who showed good reactions to keep out Richard Halle’s effort from a Cole corner.

Finneran and Tommy Wade were both off target as Grays continued to push forward in search of a goal, while up the other end rare forays forward for Soham ended with Craig Gillies and Callum Russell being unable to make the most of their half chances.

The game ended with the visitors from Essex forcing a number of corners, but they were out of luck as Soham held out for their seventh draw of the campaign.

• The Greens had been due to host Ware on Tuesday night but a frozen pitch forced that clash to be postponed, with it now set to be played on the evening of Tuesday, April 17.

By chance, Soham (18th) are set to visit Ware (22nd) on Saturday in the reverse fixture (3pm).