Plaudits for Curry as Mildenhall maintain positive run of results

BOSTIK LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

Maldon & Tiptree 1

Mildenhall Town 2

Manager Dean Greygoose has praised Josh Curry after the defender played a key role in Mildenhall Town’s 2-1 win at promotion candidates Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday.

After the visitors fell behind to a Joe Ellul header in the 22nd minute, defender Curry hauled them level 60 seconds before the break with a header of his own.

Substitute Tom Debenham put Mildenhall in front six minutes after the restart, before Harvey Dailly was red carded for the hosts after kicking out at Joe Hood.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Maldon pushed hard for an equaliser but a second goal eluded them.

That was partly down to the performance of summer signing Curry, who cleared Olakunle Akinwande’s goalbound effort off the line in the latter stages.

“I cannot praise him highly enough,” Greygoose said of the centre-back.

“He did not put a foot wrong all game, winning his headers, timing his tackles and making clearances.

“He stepped up a level (from Walsham-le-Willows) to play for us and he has not played centre-back too much before, but I am really chuffed with him.

“He had other offers and was a little bit concerned he might not play too much, but he is probably one of our highest appearances makers.

“He has also scored some important goals at important times — he has been great for us.”

Mildenhall, who are up to 13th place after losing only twice since Boxing Day, are set to host bottom-of-the-table Romford on Saturday (3pm).

Striker Steve Holder (hamstring) and midfielder Gareth Simpson (knee) will both have their fitness assessed ahead of that contest, but new signing Andrew Ofosu is expected to be back in contention after missing the Maldon encounter.