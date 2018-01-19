Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Season is not dead

Whisper it quietly, but Norwich City’s season might not be dead in the water after all.

An impressive 1-0 win at Bristol City last weekend has left us six points adrift of sixth place Sheffield United.

And it’s the Blades who visit Carrow Road tomorrow, giving City a real opportunity to put themselves back amongst it.

Daniel Farke will be hoping that Wednesday night’s efforts at Stamford Bridge won’t hamper his side too much as they seek a fourth win in five.

While ultimately City fell agonisingly short, I could not be more proud of the performance.

City went toe-to-toe with the Premier League side and defended heroically.

Once again, it’s hard to single out individuals for praise but I want to talk about Jamal Lewis.

It’s easy to forget that the youngster hadn’t played a senior game before this run in the side.

Strong and quick, not only does Lewis defend well but he gives City another dimension going forward.

And that was evident as the wing-back stormed into the box to score a last gasp equaliser — a moment I’m sure he will remember for the rest of his life.

I want to end this week’s column on two players that have left the club this week.

First Cameron Jerome — someone who has been a fantastic servant to this club.

Often criticised for missing chances (sometimes fairly), Jerome is everything you want in a player representing Norwich.

A real team player who works his socks off to help those around him.

Second is Russell Martin, who might or might not have played his last game for the club.

Again, another who has been criticised for his on the field performances, but again another player who epitomises everything good about our club.