Newmarket teen turns out against young Chelsea side

Newmarket’s Myles Cowling recently took a step closer towards realising his dream of becoming a professional footballer, writes Liam Apicella.

The 14-year-old, who does not turn 15 until June, came on as a second-half substitute during Cambridge United Under-16s’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on April 10.

It meant Cowling was able to experience running out at Cambridge’s Abbey Stadium, as well as rubbing shoulders with some of the most talented young footballers in the country.

It is the latest peak of an impressive rise by the teenager following his arrival as part of the Cambridge academy five years ago.

Prior to that, attack-minded midfielder Cowling had been a member of the youth set-ups at both Norwich City and Ipswich Town, and also marked his last appearance for Newmarket Town’s age-group teams by scoring nine goals in one game.

Dad Mark said: “His mum and I are so proud of what he has achieved so far.

“He loved the experience of coming on and playing against Chelsea — he was buzzing afterwards.

“It was a great moment and he got a big cheer when he came on the pitch.

“His desire is to one day become a professional footballer, but he knows that is tough and so he also gets his head down and does well at school.

“Hopefully this is just the start for him.”

The Newmarket Academy student is now working towards earning himself a scholarship with the League Two U’s, with the decision set to be made in December.