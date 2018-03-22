New signing Thurlbourne will play further forward for City

Brady Stone has revealed new signing Jamie Thurlbourne will play in an advanced position for Ely City.

The left-footed player joined the Robins last week after making just one appearance for Wisbech Town, having joined the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division title chasers from Newmarket Town last month.

Operating from wide on the left, Thurlbourne scored an impressive 22 goals for Newmarket in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 2016/17.

However, he found himself being deployed at left-back for much of the ongoing campaign and it appeared Wisbech had similar intentions for the former King’s Lynn Town player.

As a result he has switched to Ely and Stone is excited at the prospect of adding Thurlbourne to his frontline.

“It did not work out for Jamie at Wisbech — he wants to play higher up the pitch,” said the Ely boss.

“We are delighted he has signed. He will be playing in the final third for us. I see him playing on the left or just behind a striker. We need that little bit of extra quality up there and Jamie will provide that.

“He has played at a high level and his experience will be key at important moments.

“He has taken a massive pay cut to join us, it is just about Jamie getting back to enjoying his football again.”

Former Millwall schoolboy Best Toke has also signed for Ely and scored for the club’s reserves on Saturday in their 5-0 win over Somersham Town.

Stone is hoping that Toke, who has also played for Cambridge City, will feature in the senior side once he gains some match fitness.

On the pitch James Seymour’s goal could not stop Ely from losing 2-1 at Thetford Town on Friday, while they then slipped to a 4-1 defeat at promotion-hunting Coggeshall Town on Tuesday night.

Loanee striker Dan Brown was on target for the away side at West Street.

On Saturday Ely play host to Long Melford (3pm).

• Meanwhile, Ely’s Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup final opponents will be Cambridge United’s development side on Tuesday, April 24, at The Abbey Stadium.