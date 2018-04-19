Mulready and Gillies among goals for Soham

Soham Town Rangers’ hectic run of matches in the Bostik League North Division over the last week yielded a return of six points from a possible nine.

The Greens won 2-1 on the road at Dereham Town last Thursday courtesy of goals from Sam Mulready and Craig Gillies, with the pair also scoring a goal apiece during Saturday’s 2-1 triumph at Waltham Abbey.

ON TARGET: Tom Debenham scored Mildenhall's goal at Bowers & Pitsea

Mulready kept up his clinical form on Tuesday with a brace at home against Ware, but the visitors scored three of their own — including a last-minute winner — to nab the spoils.

Defender Jack Mochalski was red carded in that encounter, but on a more positive note for Soham, assistant player-manager Erkan Okay has returned to action after a lengthy lay-off.

Okay, who suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury while playing for AFC Sudbury 15 months ago, made his comeback in the win at Dereham.

Soham (12th) host Bowers & Pitsea (3rd) on Saturday and travel to Brentwood Town (21st) on Tuesday.

BACK OF THE NET: Player-boss Michael Shinn scored in Newmarket's loss at Wroxham

• Despite losing 2-0 at champions AFC Hornchurch on Tuesday, Mildenhall Town’s Step 4 status has been secured for another season.

Nineteenth-placed Mildenhall were also beaten on Saturday, going down 3-1 at Bowers & Pitsea, where Tom Debenham found the back of the net.

Dean Greygoose’s side will look to end an eight-game winless run when they entertain Canvey Island (6th) on Saturday.

• In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Newmarket Town slipped to their 16th defeat of the season away at Wroxham on Saturday.

The travelling Jockeys fell behind at Trafford Park, but parity was soon restored by player-manager Michael Shinn.

However, Wroxham scored two further goals to take the game away from Newmarket, who sit 10th in the standings.

Newmarket now face two of the bottom three sides over the coming days, starting with Wivenhoe Town (24th) at home on Saturday (3pm), followed by a trip to Ipswich Wanderers (22nd) on Tuesday (7.45pm).