Mixed afternoon for Kerins

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Romford 1

Mildenhall Town 1

For the second week in a row, Jake Kerins struck to rescue Mildenhall Town a point on Saturday.

However, while his first-half effort earned the visitors a 1-1 draw at bottom-placed Romford, the game ended on a sour note for the goalscoring centre-back when he was red carded.

Mildenhall fell behind in the 38th minute after Romford captain Dan Cossington darted towards the near post to meet a corner, which he duly looped inside the far post.

However, it took the away team just three minutes to restore parity.

The hosts failed to clear a Jack Wilkinson corner and when the ball broke for new signing Claudio Ofoso, he lashed it back across the face of goal for Kerins to turn it in from close range.

Ofoso, who has joined on a work experience deal from Stevenage, Matt Green and substitute Ben Nolan all had good chances to secure Mildenhall the three points after the restart, but none of the trio could convert.

Kerins was sent for an early bath in the dying embers for a second bookable offence, before Mildenhall goalkeeper Jacob Marsden pulled off a smart save at his back post to keep the scoreline level.

Manager Dean Greygoose said: “We missed some great chances and they have made some brilliant challenges on the line to keep us out.

“We did not play particularly well at times, but we created more than enough to win the game.

“It is frustrating from that point of view, but then we had Jacob to thank for saving us right at the end.

“There are still plenty of positives to take and real signs of progression.”

Mildenhall — winless in their last 13 league games — head to Ware on Saturday and will welcome AFC Sudbury to Recreation Way on Boxing Day (1pm).

n Soham Town Rangers have now gone two weeks without a fixture after their home clash with Ware was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

That game will now be played at Julius Martin Lane on Tuesday, January 9, while the Greens will head to Cheshunt for a rearranged encounter on Tuesday, January 16 (both 7.45pm).

Despite being out of action, Robbie Mason’s men remain 13th in the table after collecting 29 points from their 22 outings.

They will go in search of their fourth victory in a row on Saturday when Potters Bar Town make the trip to Cambridgeshire (3pm).

That is followed on Boxing Day by a short journey over the Suffolk border to Bury Town (1pm), with the two teams having played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the season.