Mildenhall’s Curry picks up two awards at presentation

Josh Curry picked up two awards at Mildenhall Town’s end-of-season presentation evening on Saturday.

The versatile defender, who joined Mildenhall from Walsham-le-Willows last summer, was the club’s third-highest appearance maker in 2017/18, featuring on 46 occasions.

And his form throughout the campaign was duly recognised as he scooped both the Players’ Player of the Year and the Manger’s Player of the Year awards.

Meanwhile, Tom Debenham was named the Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Like Curry, Debenham signed for Mildenhall from Walsham, although he did not arrive at Recreation Way until November.

He joined as a centre-back, but injuries and a lack of goals resulted in manager Dean Greygoose moving Debenham up front on Boxing Day and he went on to become the Bostik League North Division club’s top scorer, finding the net a total of 10 times.

Defender Jake Kerins, who made 47 appearances for Mildenhall, won the Young Player of the Year award.

Kerins linked up with Mildenhall last pre-season after being released by Football League side Shrewsbury Town.