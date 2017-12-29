Mildenhall lose to ‘worst side to visit this season’ in AFC Sudbury

Mildenhall manager Dean Greygoose was disappointed with his side’s 1-0 home loss to AFC Sudbury on Boxing Day, branding the visitors ‘the worst team’ the side have faced this season.

It was not a game of many chances or talking points, with a fourth-minute free-kick proving the only difference between the sides.

And it was a game Greygoose felt his team had thrown away, a symptom of their recent performances.

He said: “I’m very, very disappointed, we should have hammered them. If we were anything like our old selves we would have done.

“They were waiting to get beat and we just had no killer instinct. We’ve been throwing chances away.

“We should have won on Saturday, we should have absolutely buried Ware but instead drew 1-1.

“And it was the same again. We killed ourselves, we totally dominated Sudbury and they only had one real shot at goal. They never looked like scoring, but nor did we.

“I think we could have been there for another two days and we wouldn’t have scored.

“They were the worst team we’ve faced this year.”

It had started well for the visitors, as captain Joe Whight converted a free kick on the edge of the box after just four minutes.

Despite Mildenhall pressing forward increasingly and gaining more territory and possession, they were unable to break their duck.

Greygoose said: “It’s so frustrating, we had spoken before the game about not giving the ball away in a bad area and that’s exactly where the goal came from.

“It was a good free kick, but that was all they did the whole game, they couldn’t get near us, and yet we lost.”

He felt the referee had a negative impact on his side, particularly in the ‘flow’ of the game, but also thought the day after Christmas explained a lethargy in the team’s attack.

“We just had no killer instinct,” he added. “Their ‘keeper dropped it three times in the first half and there was no one around him.

“Once he’d done it once you should be ready for him to do it again. In the final third, play just hasn’t been good enough.”

On Saturday they were undone by a 94th-minute Ware equaliser — after Nick Ingram had put them ahead with a 45th-minute goal — before the 1-0 Boxing Day loss.