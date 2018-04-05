Mildenhall complete necessary ground work

Thanks to a grant from the Premier League, through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), Mildenhall Town have been able to complete works on their new spectator railings.

To retain their place in the Bostik League North Division (Step 4) ahead of the new season, the club was informed that they must improve their hospitality area and install new pitch-side railings.

That work has now been completed, thanks in part to £12,897 from the FSIF.

Chairman Martin Tuck said: “We are very pleased to gain this grant aid from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund.

“This has enabled our club to make the necessary upgrades to our ground to ensure that we can compete at the highest sustainable level of non-league football.”