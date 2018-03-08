Mildenhall agree new ground lease

Having strung together some positive results in recent weeks, Mildenhall Town have been rewarded with some positive off-the-pitch news.

It has been confirmed that the Bostik League North Division club have reached an agreement with Mildenhall Parish Council over a new 25-year lease for its Recreation Way ground.

Chairman Martin Tuck commented: “As a club we are so pleased to have secured the new 25-year lease at our Recreation Way ground.

“We can now look to the future with a very positive attitude with the assurance that all the improvements that the club has made to the facilities at the ground will be utilised to the full in the future.”

The Journal reported earlier this year that Mildenhall needed to raise an estimated £30,000 to meet the necessary ground-grading criteria to remain at Step 4, with a deadline of March 31 for the work to be completed.

The cost of the operation is being supported by the club’s two main sponsors, though there are still plenty of ongoing fundraising initiatives.

Chairman Tuck added: “With the soon to be completed improvements to the match day hospitality suite and the new pitch surround railings, the ground should achieve the required FA ground grading.

“The club is positive of obtaining a Football Foundation grant for some of the cost and are due to have confirmation of this within the next two weeks.

“At this stage the cost of the works have been supported by guarantees from the club’s main sponsors Safepac Removals and HomeStore Self Storage to ensure completion by the deadline.

“The club’s fund raising initiatives are ongoing with Buy a Brick donations for the hospitality suite project and the new prime position advertising boards available on the new railings.”

Those interested in helping the club to raise funds can contact Tuck on martin@homestoregroup.co.uk

Meanwhile, on the pitch, 13th-placed Mildenhall will look to stretch their unbeaten run to four games when they travel to Brentwood Town (20th) on Saturday (3pm).

Last weekend’s home match with Romford was postponed due to the freezing conditions, with a new date for the fixture yet to be decided.

• After their home match versus Ware fell victim to the cold weather, 18th-placed Soham Town Rangers are set to return to action on Saturday when they take on the role of hosts against relegation-threatened Cheshunt (3pm).

The Greens head into the contest at Julius Martin Lane without a goal in their last two outings — a 2-0 defeat on the road at Tilbury followed by a goalless draw with Grays Athletic.

As for second-from-bottom Cheshunt, they lost last time out at the hands of Aveley but before that they did win back-to-back encounters to boost their survival chances.

The reverse fixture in January saw Soham make the trip back to Cambridgeshire with a 2-2 draw thanks to a brace from loanee striker Craig Gillies.

Meanwhile, Soham’s home match against Ware has been rearranged for Tuesday, April 17 (7.45pm).