Manager left angry as Ely lose landmark encounter

Brady Stone could not hide his anger and disappointment after watching his Ely City side — in his 200th game in charge — throw away a 3-1 lead during Tuesday’s derby away at Newmarket Town, writes Liam Apicella.

After falling behind in the first half, Ely burst into life after the restart, scoring three times in the space of five minutes.

Goals four and five could have easily followed, but once Newmarket reduced the arrears from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time, the wheels seemed to fall off and the Jockeys scored twice more, the second of which came in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It extended Ely’s winless run against their near-neighbours to eight matches — a run that dates back just over six years to March 2012.

“I feel angry. The good teams in this league, when they go 3-1 up they do not lose the game, simple as that,” said Stone.

“We have given them a chance with the penalty and if you give teams like Newmarket a chance they will take them — they are a good side.

“We got involved in a direct game during the first half but for the first 20 minutes of the second half we were unreal, they could not live with us.

“Is it a mental thing that we have not beaten Newmarket for a while? We went 3-1 up, is it in the back of their minds, that bad record?

“Whatever the reason is, if you go 3-1 up it is criminal to lose a game from there.”

Stone will be looking for an immediate reaction when his men travel to fifth-placed Brantham Athletic on Saturday (3pm).

Ely (13th) go into the contest in a negative run of form, having won only two of their 11 league matches since the turn of the year.

They did, however, win the reverse fixture against Brantham in November 2-1, with goals coming Luke Mansfield and James Seymour.

Brantham are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, three of which they have won.