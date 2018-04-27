Lakenheath the ‘right fit’ for incoming manager

Incoming Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling has said it was the set up and ambitions of the club that convinced him to return to football management.

The former Haverhill Rovers boss will officially take over on June 1 but, following the sudden departure of Kevin Sobiechowski earlier in the month, has been involved in the dug out sooner than expected.

It has given the new manager a ‘perfect opportunity’, however, to view the team and familiarise himself with the players and the club ahead of the 2018/19 season.

He said: “It’s worked out perfectly, because I’m able to see the squad and make an informed decision about building a new team for next season.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into management and this is the right fit I think.

“I’ve missed football and I was considering whether to get back involved from the dugout or the committee side, and then Lakenheath came knocking.

“It really excited me, I came down to see the club and it’s a great set-up with real ambition.”

He said Lakenheath, who are one of 22 local clubs to have applied to join a new Thurlow Nunn League First Division from next season, have wanted to step up for some time.

He said: “Finances have maybe held it back in the past, with the necessary work needed to upgrade the facility, so it’s a perfect opportunity to make this step.

“The FA have apparently identified it as very close to achieving the minimum requirements, floodlights are the main thing missing, I think.

“But they’ve been told to expect to be playing at Step 6 next season so that’s what we’re working on.”

Cowling said the club was perfectly poised for Step 6 and above football, with The Pit ‘just waiting’ for floodlights to ‘bring it alive’.

“Evening games at The Pit will be incredible once floodlights get put in, there will be like a bear pit atmosphere and I can see it being intimidating.

“I will be recruiting over the summer to prepare for life at Step 6 next season.”