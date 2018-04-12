King’s Ely retain league title

King’s Ely School made a successful defence of their Mercian Under-18 Football League title after going the season unbeaten.

The side recorded five victories over Oundle, Stowe, Oakham, Bedford and Wellingborough, with a 2-2 draw being played out in the clash against Loughborough.

The victory that sealed the triumph was a 4-2 win over Wellingborough in mid-March, when striker Arthur Plews helped himself to a hat-trick and Daniel Harradine notched the other.

Plews was in clinical form for King’s throughout the campaign, scoring nine of his team’s 16 goals, with only four being conceded at the other end.

Head of physical education at King’s Ely Senior, Kevin Daniel, said: “Success was due to our well organised defensive play with a quick press, which stifled the opposition.”