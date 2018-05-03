Keeper-less Town overcome champs

The last few days have been equally challenging and satisfying for Newmarket Town player-manager Michael Shinn.

He was left without a recognised goalkeeper against newly-crowned champions Coggeshall Town on Saturday, only for his goal to seal a 2-1 victory for the Jockeys.

And he repeated the trick on Tuesday night, scoring decisively again as Newmarket won by the odd goal in three on the road at Stanway Rovers.

With number one ‘keeper Alex Archer away on a pre-booked trip and the signing of a new gloveman falling through just before the Thurlow Nunn League’s transfer deadline passed, Shinn had to turn to Adam Dalby to feature between the posts.

The defender had been sidelined for a number of weeks, yet he shipped just the one goal as strikes up the other end from Jacob Partridge and Shinn secured all three points for hosting Newmarket.

“There was a mad scramble to sign someone to cover Alex before the deadline but we could not pull it off,” said Shinn.

“We could have used the goalkeeper in our reserves, but they were playing at the same time and are pushing for promotion so we did not want to hamper them.

“Adam thought I was joking when I asked him at first, but fair play he took it on and did really well.

“It encouraged the boys to defend even tighter and we largely restricted them to shots from distance.

“I scored a free-kick and I have done that a few times over the last couple of years. I feel confident when I take them.

“It was extra pleasing because I was getting a little bit of stick off their wall before taking it.”

Shinn’s men then extended their winning run to four matches on Tuesday at Essex-based Stanway.

Shaun Avis gave the visitors the lead, before substitute Joe McCracken hauled the home team level.

However, Newmarket were not to be denied and they claimed the victory thanks to another goal from their player-boss.

Newmarket, who end their campaign at bottom-of-the-table Wivenhoe Town tomorrow (7.45pm), have been in good form heading down the home straight.

It has lifted them from a mid-table position up into seventh place, with Shinn keen to keep the majority of the squad together.

Conversations regarding next season are yet to have taken place, with Shinn choosing instead to let performances do the talking.

“I have been really pleased with the attitude the lads have shown since I came in back in January,” he said.

“I hope they all want to stay, but we have not spoken to them yet.

“Those talks will happen soon, but I have not needed the conversations because I believe their performances will tell me if they want to stay next year or not.

“We can sit across a table and they can say all the right things, but it is about what happens on the pitch.

“I want them to show me their thoughts and at the moment they are really doing that. It has been a pleasing end to the season.”