Jockeys suffer another loss

Newmarket Town’s negative run of Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division form continued at Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday.

The Jockeys made the trip having lost their last three games and that run was extended to four at Summer Road.

A goal from Ryan Clark was enough to claim all three points for the hosts, who also had Jordan Southgate red carded.

It means that the recently-appointed Michael Shinn is still waiting for his second win in charge of Newmarket, having won the first 4-0 at Fakenham Town.

Newmarket (11th) will aim to halt the decline when they travel to basement boys Wivenhoe Town on Saturday (3pm).

• There was major frustration for Ely City on Tuesday night after their clash at Coggeshall Town was postponed 15 minutes before the match was due to kick off.

The West Street pitch passed a 3pm pitch inspection, and despite the forecast showing that temperatures were due to drop to -4 degrees, the Robins were told the encounter was going ahead.

However, their worst fears were confirmed at the 11th hour, meaning the 135-mile round trip had been for nothing.

Manager Brady Stone tweeted shortly after the cancellation: “Two hours and 30 minutes in the car on a Tuesday night for nothing.

“Surely when the weather is this bad you just use your head and call the game off. Lost for words.”

Weather permitting, 10th-placed Ely, who were without a fixture last weekend, will travel to Saffron Walden Town (8th) on Saturday (3pm).

The two teams met on the opening day of the season in early August at the Ellgia Stadium and played out a 0-0 draw.